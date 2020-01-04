NOVEMBER 30, 1944 - JANUARY 2, 2020 Mazel Ellis Williams, age 75 of Pleasant Garden, passed away on January 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Stephen D. Williams and the late Bera Williams. She was employed for over 30 years with Lincoln Financial and a lifetime member of Centre Friends Meeting. She was known for always having a sweet smile on her face and she especially enjoyed painting, drawing, and sewing. Miss Williams is survived by her siblings, Ernestine Wilkins, Wanda Beane, Jimmy Williams (Carol), Delphine Warren (Tony), Gilbert Williams (Glenna), Nancy Beeson (Larry), Stephen Williams (Ann) and 13 nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and nephews who brought her great happiness. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Centre Friends Meeting. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at Centre Friends. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Centre Friends Meeting Cemetery Fund, 325 NC-62 East, Greensboro, NC 27406. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel
Williams, Mazel Ellis
Service information
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Centre Friends Meeting
325 NC # 62
Greensboro, NC 27406
325 NC # 62
Greensboro, NC 27406
