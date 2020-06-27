Maurice "Moe" Darnell Williams was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on January 1, 2004. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. A bright ray of sunshine was "Moe," who will be remembered as lighting up his surroundings everywhere he went. He had a heart of gold. Moe was always competing with his brother, whom he adored. He attended Eastern Guilford High School and played Nose Guard on the Eastern Guilford "Wildcats," which he loved. He loved fishing and playing 2K. He was loved and respected by his peers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irene Williams and Percy E. Alston, Sr.; three uncles, Eric Maurice Williams, Gerald A. Alston, Sr., and Percy E. Alston, Jr.; and two aunts, Colleen Allen and Virgina Hargrove. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving parents, Tameka S. Williams and Rufus K. Williams Sr.; one brother, Rufus K. Williams, Jr. of the home; grandmother, Linda Staples of the home; grandfather, Andrew Staples of Martinsville, VA; four aunts, Von Riley (Chris) of Greensboro, NC, Linda Alston of Durham, NC, Carol W. Simmons, and Angela Williams of Henderson, NC; five uncles, Necota Staples of Atlanta, GA, Ethirling Alston (Carolyn) of Durham, NC, Eugene Alston (Evelyn), Christopher Williams, Sr. and Bryan Simmons of Henderson, NC and host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing of Mr. Williams is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC. A private funeral service is Sunday, June 28, 2020. Live streaming of the service is available at hargettfuneralserviceinc.com.
