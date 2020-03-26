JANUARY 8, 1931 - MARCH 24, 2020 Laura Jane Williams, 89, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Beacon Place of Greensboro. Jane was born on January 8, 1931 in Henry County, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (JP) Williams, daughter, Patricia Dianne Williams, seven brothers and four sisters. Jane is survived by her children, Danny (Renae) Williams of McLeansville, Sandee Williams of Whitsett and Roxanna Loman of Browns Summit; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Wright of PA and Evelyn Walker of Eden. She offered a contagious smile and unconditional love for everyone she met. Jane was a longtime member of Lebanon Baptist Church. A special Thanks to the staff at Guilford House and Beacon Place for their care given to her. A private graveside will be conducted on Friday, March 27 at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Beacon Place or any dementia/Alzheimer's charity. Online condolences may be offered at www.ForbisandDick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel is serving the Williams family.
