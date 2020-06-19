MARCH 23, 1967 - JUNE 14, 2020 Born in Laurinburg, NC to Mr. Ephram Lee Williams, Sr. and Mrs. Dahlia Williams, Mr. Williams leaves to cherish a loving wife of 24 years, Dr. Lorna Williams; brothers David Williams (Jessie), Lamont Williams (Wanda), Antonio Williams, Damon Williams; sister Wanda McNeill (Shawn); sisters-in-law Min. Deniece Floyd, Karen Horton (Daniel). He leaves to mourn a host of other family members and friends. The celebration of life for Mr. Williams will be held at Jackson Funeral (211 North Main St., Laurinburg, NC 28352) on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m.

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
12:00PM-3:00PM
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel
211 North Main street
Laurinburg, NC 28352
Jun 20
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 20, 2020
11:00AM
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel
211 North Main street
Laurinburg, NC 28352
