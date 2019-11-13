DECEMBER 11, 1940 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Greensboro, NC -- Jeaneane Williams, of 925 New Garden Road, died November 5 at the age of 78. A native of Alamance County, she had lived at Friends HomesGuilford, a Quaker-affiliated retirement complex, since she moved there from Chapel Hill in 2000. The daughter of Harley and Mary Flynn Williams, she was born in Ossipee and graduated from Altamahaw-Ossipee School and then from UNC-Greensboro, where she earned a degree in English and American literature. She taught for two years in Alamance County schools before moving to New York City, where she became promotion and advertising supervisor of McGraw-Hill Book Company's International Division. She left there for Garrett Press in New York, where she rose to a corporate officer position and was director of advertising and promotion. Following a move to Denver, CO, she was office manager at Texas Instruments and then director of editorial services at Colorado magazine. She went on to become technical writer and editor in central administration at the University of Colorado in Boulder, but left there to return to her native state, where she served as special assistant to the vice chancellor for development and public service at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following several years as associate editor of alumni publications in the UNC-CH Alumni Association, she joined the administration of Guilford College in Greensboro as its director of public relations and publications. Throughout her adult years, Jeaneane served as writer or ghostwriter/editor for numerous books on subjects as varied as fear of flying, college history, reminiscences, North Carolina plants and flowers, early Quaker asylums, chaplaincy, poetry, Southern cooking and recipes, family genealogy and poetry; she also designed and edited brochures on a wide variety of subjects from architecture to occupational health to rare books and an organ music archive. She was the author of a chapter on public relations in Successful Sport Management, first and second editions, a book widely used throughout the world in English and several other languages as a textbook in sports management, and wrote several entries included in the 2006 Encyclopedia of North Carolina. A lifelong devotee of music, Jeaneane became organist at Fairview Methodist Church in Alamance County at age 13; she sang in church choirs, directed one and was organist for two in locations in Denver, CO and in Alamance, Chatham and Guilford counties in NC. Other volunteer work included the extensive work with the Paul Green Foundation, Triangle Hospice and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Interfaith Council, as well as work with the North Carolina Symphony, WUNC-FM, UNC-TV, North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra, New Garden Friends School and Eastern Music Festival. She was a longtime member of P.E.O. and of the Public Relations Society of America. Following retirement, she served on the board of directors of Guilford College's library board and as proofreader for the North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal for a number of years. At Friends Homes-Guilford, she spent 15 years filling several volunteer positions in the Milner Library, including supervising and designing the moving of the library to new space, and also wrote and designed institutional fund-raising materials. She is survived by a brother Larry J. Williams and his wife Jo Ann of Caswell County; nephews Larry J. (Jai) Williams II of High Point and his wife Pamela; Mitchell T. Williams and his wife Jayme of Julian; Heath Williams and wife Bobbie Jean of Burlington and Nikki Cole and husband Denny of Caswell County; along with their children: Trey J. Williams and wife Leslie of Burlington, Joshua and Christopher of High Point, Greyson and Amber of Julian, Heather, Hayden and Hudson of Burlington; and Jackson and Jake Cole of Caswell County; as well as godsons Jordan Mitchell of Summerfield and Ronald Long Jr. of Paris and New York City; many surrogate "children" and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and, in 2015, by her brother Jerry T. Williams of Burlington. Diagnosed at age 45 with what was then termed Epstein-Barr syndrome, later chronic fatigue and immune system dysfunction syndrome, and currently myalgic encephalomyelitis/CFS, which complicated her life immensely, monetary donations in place of flowers for Jeaneane may be made to fund research for the disease at Solve ME/CFS Initiative at 5455 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 806, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Other memorials may go to Friends Homes-Guilford Residents Assistance Fund or to any of the organizations to which Jeaneane devoted herself. A memorial service will be held in the living room of Friends Homes-Guilford, 925 New Garden Road, at a later date. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service 5926 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro
