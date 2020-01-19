MADISON Janice Ratledge Williams, 78, died Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the residence.

Service information

Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
11:00AM
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
