DECEMBER 25, 1941 - JULY 13, 2019 Mr. James Dixon "J.D." Williams, 77, of Greensboro died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Beacon Place-Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro. J.D. was born to the late Viola (Sis) Washam Williams and Clyde Dixon Williams on December 25, 1941, in Jamestown. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death his brother Robert. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving companion Diane McLaurin; sons James Bryan Williams of TX and Eric Jason Williams of FL; sister Linda Williams McMahan of Jamestown and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. A celebration of his life will follow the memorial service at the home of Diane McLaurin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beacon Place-Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.