WILLIAMS, GARY WAYNE TYLER 1947 - 2020 GARY WAYNE Tyler Williams, 72 of Greensboro died at home on February 4, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. A gathering of friends and family will be from 12 to 2 PM, Saturday, March 14 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. Gary was born in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, the oldest of five boys to the late William Tyler and Marjorie Book Williams. He moved to Greensboro with his family in 1990 when he transferred with Burlington Industries which became International Textile Group (ITG) and from which he retired as a Credit Manager after 39 years of employment. He had an outgoing personality, loved people and had an easy time making new friends. He believed everyone should be treated respectfully and was a good listener. For many years, Gary was a member at the Cardinal Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed the game and the camaraderie. Gary loved games of all kinds, especially his monthly poker game. He was a familiar and friendly face for several years as an umpire with the City of Greensboro Little League and will be remembered as one of the best and known for calling it fair. His mother-in-law, a most particular person, described him as the most honorable person she had ever known. He was a considerate and loving husband for over fifty years and a caring and supportive father to his children. Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Abbott Williams of the home; children and their spouses, Stewart and Jacqueline Williams of Punta Gorda, FL and Kimberley and Col. Nathanael Bryant of Burke, VA; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Riley, Sean and Taylor; great grandson, Logan; brothers, Bill (Liz) Williams, Jim (Chris) Williams, Rick (Carmen) Williams and Bob Williams; sister-in-law, Helen Martin and husband Richard; and several nieces and nephews.
