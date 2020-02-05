GREENSBORO Gary W. Williams, 72, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be from 12 to 2 p.m., March 14 at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel.
Williams, Gary W.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.