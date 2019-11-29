January 17, 1931 - November 26, 2019 Mrs. Elizabeth "Libby" Williams, 88, passed into heavenly peace on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mayodan First Baptist Church with the Reverend Torrey Easler and the Reverend Randy Jessup officiating. Interment will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. A Rockingham County native, Libby was born January 17, 1931, the daughter of Richard Brantley and Cora Hodge Atkins. Libby graduated from Mayodan High School. She was a faithful member of Mayodan's First Baptist Church. Her faith in God and His promises gave her a living peace of the eternal home she now knows. Libby loved the patients and working as a dental assistant over twenty years for J. William Walker, DDS. After retirement, for several years she had worked for Robbie's Jewelry Shoppe in Madison and was previously a substitute teacher for the local school system. Her hobbies included crocheting baby blankets, painting crafts and going for evening rides with Norman. Before her short-term memory began to fail her, she was an incredible cook, having been taught by the best, Mama Cora, mother of eleven children. Libby was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Peggy Atkins, Ruby Shelton, Nellie Hensdale, Margaret Fortune and Frances Martin; three brothers, J.B., Roy and Michael Atkins. Libby is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Norman Williams of the home; sons, Tony Williams and wife Leitha of Gibsonville, and Brantley Williams and wife Joyce of Summerfield; three grandchildren; April and Derek Williams, and Haley Young; great-grandchildren; Kendall and Abigayle; two sisters, Teeny Atkins and Shirley Montgomery. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and nurses at Hospice of Rockingham County for the care provided to Libby and the entire family, to include Dr. Ted Manny and the nurses at Alliance Urology Specialists. Also, special family friends who have done so much, Claire and Howard Case, Sharon Woods and Ralph Vaden. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, prior to the funeral service and other times at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Mayodan First Baptist Church, 101 S. 1st Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
