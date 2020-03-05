HILLSBOROUGH Eleanor Williams, 91, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Sharpe Road Baptist Church, 1908 Sharpe Rd., Greensboro.

Service information

Mar 8
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
3:00PM
Sharpe Road Baptist Church
1908 Sharpe Road
Greensboro, NC 27406
