Ms. Dorothy Lee Williams, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Dorothy, more affectionately known by family and friends as "Dot," was born in South Carolina on July 2, 1920. She spent most of her adult life in Greensboro, North Carolina with her 8 children and worked as a housekeeper at UNCG until she retired. Ms. Williams is preceded in death by 4 of her children: Barbara Jean Williams, Robert L. Williams, Willie Gibson, Jr. and Julius Lott. She leaves behind 4 children, John Gibson, Ronnie Williams (Paulette), Bernard Williams (Laverne), Burnell Lott (Colette), 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Service information: Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406 at 12 p.m. Visitation: Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:30 am. at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC immediately following the service.
