OCTOBER 6, 1928 - MARCH 28, 2020 Delbert Paul Williams passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital at the age of 91. He leaves behind his beloved wife Ruby who would have been married for 70 years in May. A private graveside celebration of life will be held at Guilford Memorial Park on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with the Rev. Tony Thomas officiating. Delbert is predeceased by his parents, Grant Liss and Mary Jane Williams; and sons, Larry Paul and Wyatt Gray Williams. He is survived by his sons, Grant "Charlie" Williams of Mebane, NC; Dennis "DD" Williams of Liberty, NC; daughters, Barbara "Bobbie" (Tom) Hardin, Phyllis "Phyl" Gravitte of Greensboro, NC, and Violet "Tiny" Brady, also of Greensboro;13 grandchildren;19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Delbert grew up in Summersville, WV, where he worked as a coal miner for around 10 years before moving to Greensboro, NC. He then took a job as a groundskeeper at Longview Golf Course for a short time and then became a cigarette maker at Lorillard Tobacco Company. His passion in life was farming sugarcane and making molasses with his strong fleet of Percheron horses. Delbert and Ruby met each other at a very young age in WV, and married when he was 21 and she was 17. They enjoyed spending quality time together not only when farming, but they also loved to square dance, and took their wagon trains and horses where they camped all over the state of North Carolina. Delbert will be known and missed for being the kindest person and the most loving grandfather. The Williams family is under the care of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel, 300 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC. Relatives and friends may leave condolences at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Avenue
Service information
Apr 2
Private Graveside
Thursday, April 2, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
12:00PM-12:30PM
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 High Point Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
6000 High Point Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
Guaranteed delivery before the Private Graveside begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.