On December 3, 1962, the Williams family welcomed Charles Edwin (Charlie): he was the "Baby of the Family." Charlie passed away unexpectedly at his home this past weekend. God wrapped Charlie up tenderly in his arms and lifted him up to Heaven into the outstretched arms of his loving father, "Big Fred" and brother Freddie Jr. Let us all rejoice and take comfort becauseLove Never Dies! Charlie was an amazingly loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was kind, compassionate, generous and funny! Charlie was a lover of animals, nature, music and his Country. His heart was so full of love that it flowed to everyone he encountered. Charlie had a way of making others feel good just by being in his presence. He loved his family and friends fiercely and was always there to help a friend in need. He will forever remain a legend in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him well. Charlie will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will never be another Charlie Williams! We thank you, Charlie, for bringing us so much joy and happiness! Charlie is survived by his mother Minnie Lou Williams (Greensboro, NC), his brother Bryan Williams and wife Terry (Greensboro, NC), his sister Cindy O'Malley and her husband Mike and their children Evyn, Kevin and Jamie (all of Southport, CT), sister-in-law Hellen Williams (Bluffton SC) and her daughters Ellie Nordman and husband Jake (Cincinnati, OH) and Emily Williams (Charleston, SC). He is also survived by his sweet dog Cleo whom he loved with all his heart. He is predeceased by his father Fred and his older brother Fred Jr. We will all miss Charlie so much but know that we will reunite with him in Heaven one glorious day! A memorial service for Charlie will be held Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m. at Yates Thagard Baptist Church at 3820 Vass-Carthage Road in Carthage, NC. Charlie's dear friend Bruce Frye will be officiating. There will be an informal reception following the service at the home of Charlie's wonderful friends and neighbors Butch and Cindy Moore at 280 Johnson Street in Vass, NC. Food and beverages will be catered by Charlie's close and long-time friend Kitty Hopkins who owns Chapman's Food & Spirits in downtown Southern Pines. We look forward to a reunion of all the people that meant so much to Charlie.
