COLFAX Carrie Cooke Williams, 89, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

