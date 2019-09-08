APRIL 30, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 Anne King Williams, 89, passed away on September 3, 2019 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Surviving are Bill, husband of 67 years; son Mike (Theresa); grandsons Michael (Tori), Mitch (Courtney), Matt and two great grandchildren. Sisters-in-law Carole Mezzapelli (Joe), and Francis Williams. She is preceded in death by her son George, brother Ed King, and sister Barbara Scism. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10 at 1:00, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W Friendly Ave. Interment will follow at Westminster Gardens. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service. Inc 5926 W. Friendly Ave
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.