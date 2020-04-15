JUNE 30, 1963 - APRIL 10, 2020 Susan Whitney Willard passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt and loyal friend. Her last wish granted, she was at home with her family by her side. Susan was born in Greensboro on June 30, 1963 to Howard and Margaret Willard. She graduated from Oak Hill Academy and King's Business College. She then worked as a paralegal for her entire career. Susan loved the beach and cherished many memories of spending her childhood at Ocean isle Beach with her family. From the age of six, Susan fought many medical battles throughout her entire life. Her early years were spent living mostly at Duke Hospital. And she remained a Duke fan until the end, despite protests from her UNC and USC nephews! "Aunt SuSu" shared a special bond with her nieces and nephews as they were the light of her life. She shared with all of us her love of fun, her devotion to family and friends, and her mantra of "no negativity and always, always stay strong and positive." Through grueling decades of surgeries and long hospitalizations, she never once complained or asked "why me." She said often "if this had not happened to me, think of all the wonderful people we never would have met." It is impossible to be able to name all the doctors, nurses and medical staff that enabled Susan to live all these years. Many of those wonderful people include her oncologist Dr. Brad Sherrill and his nurse, Susan Cowart. Our family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Butterly at Duke and Dr. Michael Cooper at Cone for the exceptional care that gave us more time with Susan. A special thank you to Donna Sams and Renee Smith with AuthoraCare (GSO Hospice) for their incredible and calming care they showered on Susan and her family. Susan was fortunate to have been given two kidney transplants through the years, one from her sister, Linda, and one from Ann Deaton, a very special friend. Despite all her adversities, Susan lived a life full of love, laughter and joy! Susan was preceded in death by her father, Howard Franklin Willard, and by her fiancé, John Stanick. Susan is survived by her mother, Margaret Willard, her sisters, Linda Willard and husband Ernie Viers, Janet Willard Holbrook and her brothers, Randy Willard and wife Debbie, Frank Willard and wife Vivian; nephews, Brent Holbrook and Harrison Holbrook and wife Jordan; nieces, Grace Holbrook and Caroline Briles and husband Jake. Also surviving are Deanna Privette and husband Brian and their children Jake and wife Mar, Emma, Gabe and Carlee; and Donna Brumback and husband Mark and their daughter Delaney. Susan is also survived by John Stanick's family. His amazing sisters and their families brought Susan much joy. Also surviving is her special rescue dog, Chloe. Susan had a special passion for abused, neglected, and abandoned pets. In lieu of flowers, she asks for donations to Ruff Love Rescue, P.O. Box 2013, Thomasville, NC 27361; or Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 Gate City Blvd. 27406. "Be kinder than necessary to everyone you meet; you never know what battles they are fighting."
