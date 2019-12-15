DECEMBER 5, 1928 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Mr. Milton O. Wilkes, 91, of Greensboro, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m., at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Milton was born December 5, 1928 in Winston-Salem, the son of Ray Odell Wilkes and Robina Estel Wooten Wilkes. Milton was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He was employed with AT&T, retiring after 40 years of service. Milton was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church where he was active with the Western NC Methodist Church Building Team for over 25 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was active in the Boy Scouts, the Lions Club, and the General Greene Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. His strong faith and kind heart led him to participate in many community organizations including Greensboro Urban Ministry, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and Bridge to Recovery. His sparking blue eyes and gentle, warm smile will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Milton was preceded in death by his sister, Melba Osborn. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Ruth Cartner Wilkes; daughter, Alice Gardiner (Bob) of Southport; son, Wesley Wilkes (Linda) of Greensboro; sisters, Norma Shultz and Ramona Branscomb; brothers, Bob and Jamie Wilkes; granddaughter, Ashley Wilkes. Friends will be received following the service in the church fellowship hall. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Milton's name be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Hampden Family Center, 1104 W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD, 21211. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Wilkes family.
