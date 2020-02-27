JULY 19, 1981 - FEBRUARY 25, 2020 Mr. Doug "Dougie" Wilkerson, 38, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Jordan Jones officiating. Mr. Wilkerson was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Lee Wilkerson, Sr.; both sets of grandparents; and several aunts and uncles. Dougie had a heart of gold and was always looking for ways to make others happy, including putting their needs in front of his own. He loved his family and enjoyed being a caregiver, bowling, watching hockey, and gambling. He is survived by his mother, Terri Wilkerson; sister, Melissa Essick; brother, Scott Wilkerson; sister, Shana Wilkerson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends whom he loved. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toward ALS through the Muscular Dystrophy Association's website.

To plant a tree in memory of Doug Wilkerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries