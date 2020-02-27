JULY 19, 1981 - FEBRUARY 25, 2020 Mr. Doug "Dougie" Wilkerson, 38, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Jordan Jones officiating. Mr. Wilkerson was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Lee Wilkerson, Sr.; both sets of grandparents; and several aunts and uncles. Dougie had a heart of gold and was always looking for ways to make others happy, including putting their needs in front of his own. He loved his family and enjoyed being a caregiver, bowling, watching hockey, and gambling. He is survived by his mother, Terri Wilkerson; sister, Melissa Essick; brother, Scott Wilkerson; sister, Shana Wilkerson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends whom he loved. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toward ALS through the Muscular Dystrophy Association's website.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.