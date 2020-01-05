WILHELM, SHIRLEY BAYNE MRS. SHIRLEY BAYNE WILHELM, 93 passed away peacefully January 3, 2020, at Carriage House. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Jay Hilbinger officiating. Shirley was born December 7, 1926, in Mebane, NC to the late R. E. and Mabel Bayne. She was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In her younger days, she thoroughly enjoyed working at Smith's Gifts, interior decorating, playing golf, building gardens and playing bridge. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Wilhelm, with whom she shared 66 years with and her brothers, Wallace and David. She is survived by her children, Deborah Crater, (Tommy), Michael Wilhelm (Ele), Wayne Wilhelm (Evonne); eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and sister, Barbara B. Coble. Also she is survived by her beloved dog, Katie and special grand dog, Darbi. A huge hole is left in everyone's heart that knew and befriended her. She will be deeply missed. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, especially to Julie and Monica for their outstanding care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Emergency Assistance Fund at First Lutheran Church, 3600 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Wilhelm family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
