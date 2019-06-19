GREENSBORO James Edwin "Ed" Wiley, 95, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many, experienced a life well-lived before passing away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He will be honored during a funeral service to be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, Lineberry Center, 515 North Elm Street. The family will receive friends 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors provided by Randolph County Honor Guard will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road. Ed was born January 11, 1924, in Thorpe, WV, son of the late Paris and Virginia Wiley. He proudly served his country as a corporal during World War II while in the Pacific with the Army Air Forces Intelligence of 5th Bomber Command, honorably discharged. After the war, Ed completed his bachelor's degree in accounting from Marshall University. He continued as an avid follower of their football team, the Thundering Herd. He worked for Dillard Paper Company in Greensboro, NC from 1949 until retiring as executive assistant secretary-treasurer in 1991. Ed loved the beach, amassing quite a shark's tooth collection while spending time at Topsail Island after leaving Dillard. He was also known to drop a line or two into the surf. He generously volunteered time and energy with the Elks Club boy's camp, as well as being an active supporter of the Guilford Wildlife Club, serving as treasurer for many years. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; brother, Eugene Wiley and his sister, Betty Wiley Powell. He is survived by his sons, John Wiley, David Wiley and wife, Cathleen; his best friend of 24 years, Yvonne Holland; three beloved grandchildren and their spouses, including two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. We invite donations to be made to VFW, 2605 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406.
