GREENSBORO God gives us many gifts. One of these gifts was our son Adam Howell Wiglesworth. This gift was taken from us today and he is now back in the arms of the giver to watch over him. Adam was born on December 28, 1983 in Greensboro. He was a graduate of UNCG with honors from the Bryan School of Business and Economics. Adam loved music and the outdoors and resided in the Asheville community for the past several years. Adam leaves behind a loving family including his six sisters, Michele Wiglesworth Hoffman, Shannon Wiglesworth Hamby, Kelly Wiglesworth, Leslie Crabtree-Buckner, Lauren Cooklin and Lindsay Cooklin; his mother Katherine Long (Dr. Thomas Long) and his father and stepmother Jim and Kathy Wiglesworth; additionally, an extended family of many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends. A memorial service date will be announced at a later time.
