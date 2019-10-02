JUNE 10, 1946 - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 HIGH POINT Jean Wiese passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home in High Point, NC. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 with Fr. Joseph Mack officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Jean was born June 10, 1946 in Omaha, NE to the late Clement Theodore Korus and his wife, Frances Gaston Korus. She graduated from high school in Bennington, NE. She worked in the insurance business before becoming a full-time mom and was actively involved in her church and the P.T.A. She always organized the holiday gatherings for the family. With her family raised, Jean enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and working at her favorite garden center until her health began to fail. Jean is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Wiese; two sons, Ryan Wiese (Gentri) and Jeff Wiese (Kristen); grandchildren, Addison, Mia, and Caroline Wiese; and brother, Gary Korus (Gayl). The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the caring staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their care of support for Jean and her family during the time of her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Jean's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
