SEPTEMBER 25, 1936 - DECEMBER 5, 2019 Served in the US Army as a paratrooper and worked at the Pentagon. Worked as manger for several companies. Owned his own paint and wallpaper business. Passed away peacefully at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital Hospice in Tampa, Florida. Memorial service will be held at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelly Road, Pleasant Garden, NC on January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Florida Mortuary Funeral and Cremation 4601 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa Fla. 33603
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.