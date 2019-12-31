SEPTEMBER 25, 1936 - DECEMBER 5, 2019 Served in the US Army as a paratrooper and worked at the Pentagon. Worked as manger for several companies. Owned his own paint and wallpaper business. Passed away peacefully at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital Hospice in Tampa, Florida. Memorial service will be held at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelly Road, Pleasant Garden, NC on January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Florida Mortuary Funeral and Cremation 4601 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa Fla. 33603

