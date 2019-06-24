WHITSETT Juanita Wicker, 93, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25 at Gibsonville United Methodist Church 501 Church St. in Gibsonville
WHITSETT Juanita Wicker, 93, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25 at Gibsonville United Methodist Church 501 Church St. in Gibsonville
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.