THOMASVILLE James "Jim" Lynn Whitten, Sr., 82, died Friday, January 10, 2020. Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Thomasville Church of God (1200 W. Holly Hill Road, Thomasville) under the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.

