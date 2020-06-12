Napoleon Clinton Whitsett, Sr., age 66, died June 6, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Gibsonville Cemetery, 1203/1205 Springwood Church Rd., Gibsonville, NC. Napoleon leaves to cherish Cathy Whitsett (Greensboro), Napoleon Clinton Whitsett, Jr. (Chanel), Cathrice Whitsett (Curtis Vanhook), Spencer Whitsett (Teresa Drayton), one stepdaughter Bonita Jones (Roderick), 9 grandchilden, 5 siblings: Doris Whitsett, Elfredia Whitsett, Dorethia Leath, James J. E. Whitsett, Marion Poochie Whisett (Judy). Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services is in charge.

