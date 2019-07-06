GREENSBORO Bobby Winfred Whitlock, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 7 in the Masonic and Eastern Star Cemetery at Whitestone followed by a 2 p.m. celebration of his life in the Whitestone Chapel officiated by Dr. Pat Spicer and Dr. Daniel Dickard. The family will receive friends following the service. Bobby was born in Cateechee, SC to the late Reverend William and Flora Aiken Whitlock. He served in the US Army in Korea and carried the grief of taking other human lives to his last days, but he was very proud to be involved in integration of American combat units. After the military, he went back to college and met Martha Colvard on the steps of the library at Appalachian State University, and they celebrated a wonderful marriage for 63 years. He and Martha loved to travel together. Bobby was a master gardener and expert target shooter. After receiving his master's degrees in physics and math, he went to work for McDonnell Douglas in the missile program. He had a successful and productive career in the missile program, but felt God calling him to teach, so he went back to school and earned his master's degree in education. He started teaching in Charlotte, NC during the civil rights movement and was the first to integrate the faculty. Bobby had strong leadership skills and inspired and often taught people to be much more than they ever thought they could. He is survived by his wife, Martha Whitlock of Greensboro; son, Roger Whitlock of Houston, TX; granddaughters, Molly and Meg Whitlock; and sisters, Ellaree Elrod and Jean Campbell. His brothers Ken and Troy Whitlock and sisters, Mary McGee, Sue Stines and Etrulia Lindsay preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Masonic and Eastern Star Home, 700 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be offered at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family.
