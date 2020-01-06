JANUARY 15, 1927 - JANUARY 4, 2020 Ruby H. Whitley, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

