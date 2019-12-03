GREENSBORO Laverne Whitley, 90, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 3 at Providence Friends Church Cemetery, 2054 Providence Church Rd., Pleasant Garden. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the family.
