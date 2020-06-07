NOVEMBER 5, 1941 - JUNE 5, 2020 Elizabeth Anne Apple Whitfield, age 78, of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, June 5th 2020. Services will be private. Elizabeth was born on November 5th, 1941 in Guilford County, NC, to the late Roy and Louise Apple. A lifelong resident of Greensboro. Elizabeth was a proud graduate of the Greensboro Senior High School Class of 1959. In her career, she co-owned and worked a successful home cleaning service for over 20 years with her sister Jane. She was a member of College Place Methodist Church for over 70 years. A member of Guilford Chapter 141 Order of the Eastern Stars; Gate City Shrine #3 Order White Shrine Jerusalem; and Triad Court #13 Order of the Amaranth. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death, by sister, Jane Apple Owens. She is survived by her son, Roy Lee Goodwin (wife Honey) and son, William Wallace Macleoud (wife Emily); and grandchildren: Catherine, Christopher, Logan, Henry, Samuel, and Ella; and great-grandchild, Elena, and nephew Richard Paul Apple Owens. Her two sons, Roy and Bill, were her greatest loves and accomplishments in life, Elizabeth would tell everyone. Family always came first, for which she devoted all her being too. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 or College Place United Methodist Church, 509 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403. Mrs. Whitfield will lie in state from 10:00 am-4:00 pm Sunday, June 21st at Forbis and Dick, 1118 N. Elm Street. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com

Tags

Load entries