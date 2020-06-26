GREENSBORO Clarence D. Whitfield, 57, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

