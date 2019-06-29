GREENSBORO Dr. Miles Clark Whitener of 2312 Princess Ann St. died on June 26, 2019, at Beacon Place. Before moving to Greensboro to be with family, Miles and his wife, Laura, were residents of St. Louis, MO. Miles was born on September 11, 1929, to Dr. and Mrs. Paul Whitener. He graduated from Central Methodist College in 1951 and Washington University School of Medicine in 1955. He served in the US Navy as a doctor on an LST in the Pacific. He practiced internal medicine for over 25 years and then served as vice president of medical affairs of Missouri Baptist Hospital until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Laura, he is survived by his three daughters, Laura Whitener (Rex Wiant) of Kansas City, MO, Lynn Trzynka (Ray) of Bellingham, WA, and Elaine Hammer (John) of Greensboro, NC, and his sister Carolyn Walker of Nashville, TN. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
