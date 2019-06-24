GREENSBORO Doris Ann Joyce Whitehead, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jim Watford officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service at Ray Funeral Home. A native of Stokes County, Doris Ann was born on January 22, 1939, to the late Thomas and Euna Mae Nelson Joyce. She was a graduate of High Point University and received her Master's degree from UNC-G. She taught at Radford and Campbell Universities and before retirement, was Vocational Educational Director with Stokes County schools. Doris Ann was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and was an avid UNC basketball fan. She is survived by her husband, Charles Whitehead, of the home; sister, Wanda Jackson and husband, John, of Fairfax Station, VA; brother-in-law, Billy Whitehead and wife, Flossie; sister-in-law, Barbara Whitehead. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Doris Ann Whitehead and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.
