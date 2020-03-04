MAY 26, 1953 - FEBRUARY 29, 2020 Terry Thomas White, 66, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly Saturday February 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Rebecca "Becky" White. They shared 43 years of marriage together and created a beautiful family that he was very proud of. Terry is survived by his wife, Rebecca White of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Melinda James (Beckton) of Charlotte, NC; son, Brian White (Casey) of Raleigh, NC; brother, Bruce White (Jennifer) of Bowling Green, KY; sister, Lisa Miller (Jeff) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; grandchildren, Rebekah, Thomas, Lelah and Grant; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was born May 26, 1953 to the late Malcolm and Janet White of Belleville, IL. He served in the Coast Guard after graduating high school and married Becky, his high school sweetheart, in 1976. He was fully and wholeheartedly dedicated to anything he set his mind to. He was an active member of First Christian Church Greensboro for many years and loved working with the youth. He enjoyed golf, meditation, projects and helping others. He was fortunate to spend much time with his children and grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Terry's life on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church, 1900 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27403; Mike Simpson will officiate. Visitation with the family to follow the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Terry's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or to First Christian Church Greensboro. Flowers may be delivered to the church at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7. The family would like to thank the First Christian Church family for many years of support and fellowship.
