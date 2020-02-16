NOVEMBER 9, 1924 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 Robert "Bob" Boothe White, 95, of Greensboro, NC, passed peacefully to his heavenly reward on February 12, 2020. Bob was born in Waverly, Virginia, in his Grandmother's house on Nov. 9, 1924, the son of the late Robert Henry White and Emma Laetitia Booth White. He had a happy childhood working on the family farm, catching rabbits with his hat, learning to swim and dig for clams and oysters. He was President of his high school class in Suffolk, VA. After graduation he was drafted into the Army in World War II and was a combat veteran in the Battle of the Bulge. He remained in the Reserves and later was called up for duty in the Korean War as both a platoon sergeant and supply sergeant. Though he seldom discussed his wartime experiences, one of his cherished experiences was participating in a flight of honor trip to Washington DC in Dec. 2014. Bob graduated from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and became a certified public accountant. He married the love of his life, Ruth Allie Reynolds on July 23, 1949. Ruth preceded him in death on October 8, 2010. Bob and Ruth had two children: Robert Reynolds White (Anne), and Honorable Judge Mary Ruth White Sheffield Wray (W. Kent). In 1957 Bob moved his family to Greensboro and worked as the assistant comptroller and head of internal audit for Cone Mills. When he retired, he helped establish and served as the director for the CEMALA Foundation on behalf of the Caesar Cone Family. Bob loved people and was active his entire life working for others. He was a member and past President of the Kiwanis Club and a proud member of its "Liars Club." He was a devout and active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Bob worked with the youth groups, men's clubs and assisted in church services. He was an assistant Boy Scout leader and helped build the scout hut at Centenary United Methodist Church. Bob was a committed Christian and frequently asked to offer a word of prayer. Bob was known as the proverbial "Virginia Gentleman." His word was his bond. He was dependable and courteous. He did not criticize, never said a bad word about anyone, and had a gentle sense of humor. Everyone was welcome in his home, and he took in many people without regard to race, religion or creed. All were welcome and had a bed. He instilled in his children and grandchildren values of right and wrong, and what was important and what was not. Above all else, Bob valued spending time with his family. As a young family he established the tradition of camping with his family up and down the east coast. Later, he and Ruth began a yearly tradition of vacationing at Carolina Beach with the entire family. Everyone enjoyed surfing the waves, walks on the beach, yummy seafood, and family fellowship. This annual event continued until the time of his death. Family was precious to him, and he respected and loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and they returned that love and trust. In addition to his children, Robert and Mary, he leaves his beloved grandchildren Jennifer Marie Sheffield Kansal (Preat) of Mukilteo, WA, Katherine Elaine Sheffield Fagan (Marc), of Greeley, CO and Christopher William Robert Sheffield of St. Louis, MO. Bob also had two precious great-grandchildren who made him laugh, Amitha Thalia Kansal and Dylan Robert Fagan. He is survived by his only sibling, a beloved sister, Anna Laetitia White Jones of Burlington NC. Bob enjoyed having a host of loved and loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends throughout the country. He cherished their letters, calls and memories. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2pm at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. At a later date, a private Interment service will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403, Attention: Lisa Bunch. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting Mr. White's family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.