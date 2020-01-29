REIDSVILLE Leon Everett White, 40, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 31 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
White, Leon Everett
To plant a tree in memory of Leon White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.