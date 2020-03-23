SEPTEMBER 14, 1942 - MARCH 21, 2020 STONEVILLE Larry Eugene White, 77, Passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Madison, NC. A private graveside service will be held at Stoneville Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24. Larry was born on September 14, 1942. He was a U.S. Army veteran and owner and operator of Guaranteed Systems, Inc.. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Roberts White; children, Roger Eugene White and wife Julie; and Ellen Gray White; grandchildren, Corie White Doss and husband Clayton, Lucas Ethan White and wife Tiffany, Wyatt Hampton Cox; and great-grandchild Brinleigh Greer White. He is also survived by his sister, Marvie Aaron and husband Steve of Hickory, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roxie Johnson Owens of Stoneville and father, Gilmer White of Mayodan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Stoneville, PO Box 274, Stoneville, NC 27048 or your charity of choice. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the caring and attentive staff at Jacob's Creek Nursing Center. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
