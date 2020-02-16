JULY 9, 1946 - FEBRUARY 14, 2020 Mrs. Judy Holland White, 73, passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Greensboro on Friday, February 14, 2020. The family will receive friends at Oak Level Baptist Church in Stokesdale on Tuesday, February 18 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A Stokesdale native, Judy was born on July 9, 1946, the daughter of the late Leonard and Bertha Mae Holland. Judy retired from the US Postal Service and previously worked many years for Burlington Industries. In both jobs, she worked in the Human Resources Department where she enjoyed helping others. She was a long-time member and attendee of Oak Level Baptist Church. Judy will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Judy was preceded in death by her two children Lee White and Jay White, her parents, sisters Gladys Vaughn, Nancy Alley, Bonnie Hill, Jean Freeman, and Linda Burchette and her brother Jack Holland. She is survived by sisters Frances Whicker, Ruth (Bud) Brady, and Joanne Clark; brothers Jimmy (Elaine) Holland, and Grady (Jane) Holland; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband, Johnny White. Memorials may be made to Oak Level Baptist Church, PO Box 161, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or the Malachi Boys Home, 6321 US 158, Summerfield, NC 27358. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Oak Level Baptist Church
1569 Oak Level Church Road
Stokesdale, NC 27357
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
Oak Level Baptist Church
1569 Oak Level Church Road
Stokesdale, NC 27357
