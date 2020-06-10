JANUARY 5, 1935 - JUNE 7, 2020 John Sterling White, 85, passed away on June 7 after declining health. Sterling grew up in Winston-Salem, and when he was an infant he contracted scarlet fever, which took his hearing. He graduated from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton and received a B.S. in chemistry from Gallaudet University in Washington, DC. He later completed graduate work in spectroscopy at M.I.T. His entire professional career was spent at RJ Reynolds Research, where he retired as senior research chemist. He was recognized as one the top spectroscopists in the country. It was at Gallaudet that he met and later married Lucie Moffatt, a marriage that lasted almost 60 years. Through the years they were major donors at their alma mater and established an endowment focused on the sciences there. Sterling possessed a rare ability to find humor in his disability and never let his deafness stand in the way of his many accomplishments. An Eagle Scout, he was appointed by Gov. Jim Hunt as a delegate to the White House Conference for the Handicapped and was later appointed by Gov. Hunt to the board of the NC School for the Deaf. For years he edited "The Bugler," a magazine written by and for the hearing impaired, and served as president of both the NC Association of the Deaf and the Piedmont Association of the Deaf. He was vice chair of the Mayor's Committee for the Handicapped; was the Handicapped Employee of the Year; received the Outstanding Leadership Award from the NC Association for the Handicapped; was a board member of Goodwill Industries; and received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club. Sterling and Lucie traveled throughout the world and always enjoyed the diverse cultures they visited. Sterling saw the goodness in people and will be remembered for his kindness and his sense of humor. Sterling was predeceased by his parents Calvin and Mallie White, his wife Lucie, his sister Mildred Corbett (Ken), and his sister Carol Humphries (Charlie). He is survived by his sister Judy Wicker (Bob) of Greensboro and his nieces and nephews: Jeff Corbett, Brian Corbett, Karen Humphries, Susan Lynch, Davidson Wicker, Elizabeth Wicker and Drew Wicker. Sterling was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19, a small graveside ceremony was held. A celebration of life for family will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Gallaudet University, Office of Development, 800 Florida Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20002-3695 or to First Baptist Church, 501 W. Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
