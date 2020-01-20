JUNE 21, 1931 - JANUARY 18, 2020 John Cecil White, age 88 of 722 Camellia Lane, Eden passed away on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Hospice of High Point. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors provided by the US Navy and Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Fair Funeral Home from 12:45 till 1:45 pm before proceeding to the cemetery. John was born June 21, 1931 in Duncan, SC to the late Cecil Smith White and Ruth M. White. He was a US Navy Veteran and retired from Duke Power. John enjoyed playing golf, listening to music and traveling. Surviving are wife Betty Cockram White of the home; daughter, Ruth White Underwood and husband Shannon of Stoneville; granddaughters, Abigail and Alayna Underwood. Preceding him in death along with his parents are son, Matthew Lee White; sister, June Haynes and brother, Glenn White. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC
White, John Cecil
