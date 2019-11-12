APRIL 3, 1951 - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 Janice Louise London White, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 10. 2019 at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jack Land officiating. Burial will follow at Happy Home Cemetery with a time of fellowship to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Janice was born April 3, 1951 in Rockingham County. She was an employee of Wal-Mart for fourteen years. She was such a kind-hearted soul and loved people. She loved to crochet. Janice was faithful member of Vance Street Baptist Church where she was the official card sender. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Houston London. She is survived by her mother, Thelma Kuykendall; sister, Brenda Hyler and husband, Bill; nephew, Huey Hyler; niece, Mary Lou Stanley. Memorial donations may be made to Vance Street Baptist Church, 109 Hillsdale Street, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
