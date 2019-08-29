Myles Karter Whitaker, 2 month old infant son of Brandon Whitaker and Charoki Luther, gained his angel wings entirely too soon on August 22, 2019. He was born June 26, 2019 in Asheboro, NC. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents; brother Colin Whitaker; uncles, Rhaven Luther and wife Breanna, Jeffari Whitaker; Aunt, Macenzi Richardson; grandparents, Jeffery and Geraldine Whitaker, Misti-Lee and fiance Guy, Jeffery Luther; cousins, Rylan Whitaker, Logan Luther, Adaleigh Luther; great-grandparents, Linda and JR Morris, Carolyn Whitaker, Evelyn Robinson, and one great-great-grandma, Carolyn Burch. Myles is preceded in death by Christopher "Uncle Buck" Barnes, one great-great-grandfather, two great-grandfathers, one great-great-grandmother. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Troy AME Zion Church, 130 Barnhill St, Troy, NC 27371. Triad Cremation & Funeral Services of Greensboro, NC is proud to serve the Whitaker family.
