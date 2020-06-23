OCTOBER 1, 1928 - JUNE 19, 2020 Peyton Whisnant, age 91, passed away suddenly June 19, 2020. He is reunited with his beloved wife Peggy, "Poodle" Whisnant, who passed away in 2015. Peyton is survived by his daughter Kim, and husband John Baker; his son Andre and wife Leslie, and grandchildren Peyton, Lauren, and Mitchell Whisnant. Peyton and Peggy met and married in their hometown of Morganton, NC where they spent many enjoyable days with friends at Brown Mountain beach. Both loved to jitterbug and often entered dance contests at Myrtle Beach. Peyton's career in veneer sales led to moving to Evansville, IN, where he was employed until his retirement by Evansville Veneer & Lumber Co. During this period Peyton also was a director, board member, and an actor for Evansville Civic Theater. He also acted on local television and was a handsome model for a local men's tailored suit shop. In Evansville, Peyton also began a life-long love of boating, on the Ohio River. He was an excellent water skier as well. Peyton's employment allowed him to return to High Point, NC in 1971, where he continued boating on Lake Norman, and acting and directing plays for Greensboro Community Theater. Peyton and Peggy had many friends and loved hosting parties in their home or aboard the "Windsor Peg." Peyton also earned his pilot's license and flew for business and charity events for children. Later in life, Peyton began SCCA sports car racing, racing (and winning) until nearly 80 years old. Peyton was happiest when entertaining friends and family in his home, and his list of lifetime friendships is long and deep, from neighbors, boating, acting, racingfifty-year relationshipsas well as new friends he has met in recent years. The family would like to thank some special peopleDolly and Joe Kushner, Sally Brevard at the Harbor, Tammi at Well-Spring, Scott Cobb, and Ken Kaczmarek, all of whom we owe great gratitude. Thank you, caring dear people. A celebration of his life will be announced on his tribute page at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
