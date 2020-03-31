DECEMBER 24, 1929 - MARCH 28, 2020 Ruby Mae Layton Whetstine, 90, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Smithwood Christian Church Cemetery, 6809 Kimesville Road, Liberty. She will lie in repose from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty. Mae was the daughter of the late Norman and Bertha Coble Layton and was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Whetstine; sister, Maxine Stevenson; and brothers, Samuel Layton and Johnnie Layton. She leaves behind her daughter, Janet Whetstine Brower (Ronnie); grandchildren, Jessica Brower, Rebekah Brower, and Anna Brower; and nieces, Judy Miller, Vickie Loy, and Judy Kivett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Hills Animal Foundation, 3143 Happy Hills Dr., Staley, NC 27355 or Smithwood Christian Church, 6809 Kimesville Rd., Liberty, NC 27298. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Mae's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.