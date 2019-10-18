GREENSBORO Lacy Lee Wheeler, Sr., 82, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday October 19 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
