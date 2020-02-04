NOVEMBER 7, 1961 - FEBRUARY 2, 2020 Reidsville, NC James Randall "Randy" Wheeler, 58, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Memory Gardens with Masonic rites. A native of Rockingham County, he was the son of Irene Donathan Rape and the late Walter Wheeler and had lived his entire life in Rockingham County. He was an employee of Duke Energy with 30 years of service and was a member and past Master of Jefferson Penn Masonic Lodge #384 AF&AM and was preceded in death by his father: Walter Wheeler, his step-father: Bobby Rape, and a sister, Alice Wyatt. Randy was an avid cook and especially enjoyed grilling for community cookouts. He enjoyed working in his yard and was a former softball player. Surviving is his wife of 41 years: Mary Ann Joyce Wheeler of the home, his son: Brandon Wheeler and fiancée Natalie Boggs of Snow Camp, NC, his daughter Hillary Wheeler and fiancé Steve Doran of Raleigh, NC, his mother Irene Donathan Rape of Reidsville, brothers: Ronald Wheeler (Rhonda) and Frankie Wheeler (Cynthia), both of Reidsville, his canine Rambo and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to: Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
