GREENSBORO Mary-Jane Wheaton, 93, of Greens boro, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Huntersville, NC. She was born on September 24, 1925, in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward and Isabelle Bees. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 am. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary-Jane was passionate about helping others, and about education. She served in the United States Navy as a nurse in Bethesda, MD and went on to teach nursing at a local college. Mary-Jane was intelligent and compassionate, was devoted to her family and friends, as well as to her faith and the Catholic church. She attended Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro, North Carolina and Saint Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina. Mary-Jane served her churches, volunteered at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, and served as a chaplain at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, also in Greensboro. She made many loyal friends through her fellowship and offered support and prayer to countless friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. Mary-Jane lived her life joyously, and she enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing games with her family. Mary-Jane is survived by her son, Samuel Sakwa; her daughter-in-law, Michele; and her granddaughter Ashley. Mary-Jane is preceded in death by her husband Harry Wheaton, as well as a son, Edward Sakwa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the international relief fund, Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
