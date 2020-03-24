MAY 25, 1927 - MARCH 22, 2020 Arleen Purdy Wheatley, 92, passed away Sunday night, March 22, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County in Reidsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Wheatley was born May 25, 1927 in Leaksville, NC to the late James C. Purdy and Edna Goard Purdy. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Pruitt and her late husband, Carlton, of Elon College and Lera Harris and her late husband, Wayne, of Eden; three sons, Samuel Wheatley and wife, Nancy of Reidsville, Michael Wheatley of Eden, and Roger Wheatley and wife, Debbie, of Eden; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Lester Purdy of Walnut Cove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman M. Wheatley; daughter, Joan Southard; two brothers; three sisters; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
