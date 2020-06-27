1929 - 2020 Beverly Bruns Wheatland, 91, of Greensboro, North Carolina, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beverly Jean was born May 8, 1929, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Elmer Henry Bruns and Luella Grinde Bruns, the middle of three children. Bev grew up on a dairy farm and attended elementary and high school in the area. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for 3 years and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin Medical School, specializing in radiology. She became a radiologic technologist. Bev worked in a radiology clinic in Champaign, Illinois, where a mutual friend introduced her to George Wheatland. They were married May 22, 1954. They lived in Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and North Carolina. They have lived in Greensboro since 1977. Bev's passions, beyond George, were Bible studies and exercising, including bicycling, swimming, tennis and walking. She was a faithful member of Westover Church in Greensboro. Bev is survived by her husband, George, and her sister, Phyllis Ann Komplin, of Madison, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her brother, William Elroy Bruns. A private graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Missions Fund for Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.